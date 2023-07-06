Home / Cities / Others / Out on bail, man throws ‘acid’ on minor complainant

Out on bail, man throws ‘acid’ on minor complainant

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jul 06, 2023 12:29 AM IST

The victim in the complaint filed with the police on Wednesday said that when the accused attacked her, she ducked, and the substance fell on her hand which was scalded.

A man who was released from jail two days ago on bail allegedly threw acid on the minor girl on whose complaint he was arrested earlier. The incident occurred in Jalaun on Tuesday evening.

The victim had lodged an FIR against the accused Man Singh last month alleging of harassment. The girl’s mother said Man Singh was released on bail on Monday.

On Tuesday evening when she was at the house with her 15-year-old daughter, Man Singh and his brother Maharaj Singh allegedly threw acid on her.

Circle officer, Jalaun, Ravindra Gautam said the substance which was thrown on the girl was inflammable but not acid. “An FIR has been lodged and the police are investigating the case,” he said.

