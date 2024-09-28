Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old niece

MUMBAI: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Dindoshi convicted a 32-year-old Powai resident and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually harassing and raping his 12-year-old niece. HT Image

The Powai police booked the accused under section 376 (sexual assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The incident came to light after the victim and her friend reported to their caretaker in the Anganwadi that her maternal uncle had harassed and raped her after returning home at night. She also informed that the accused quarrelled and shouted abuses at her regularly. It was stated at the court that there were injury marks on the victim.

The special judge DG Dhoble, in his judgment, observed, “Accused is sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for remainder of his natural life.” The court also directed the accused to pay a fine of ₹25,000.

While rejecting the accused’s bail, the court had earlier noted the girl’s young age and her mental health. The victim was mentally disabled, as per the prosecution.

The court further directed the District Legal Service Authority to assess and pay a reasonable and appropriate compensation to the victim under section 357A (victim compensation scheme) of CrPC, keeping in mind victim’s age, mental condition, and severity of the offence.