Man set afire over dispute in Azamgrah; condition stable

A youth suffered burn injuries after some people allegedly poured some inflammable material on him and set him afire at Paraha Mau Rangdih village under Saraimeer police station area of Azamgarh district on Sunday evening, police said. The incident is stated to be the fallout of an alleged land dispute between two groups of the village. (Pic for representation)

Police said that the injured person has been identified as Gulshan (30). He was admitted to the hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Police said that Gulshan was going to get milk from the market when suddenly the accused surrounded him and allegedly poured petrol on him and set him afire. Locals rushed to the spot, and rescued him.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, a case has been registered against five people under relevant sections of BNS. Three accused have been taken into custody and they are being interrogated, said additional superintendent of police rural area Chirag Jain.

He said that the investigation has revealed that there was a dispute going on between the two parties over some issue. The people of Gulshan’s side had gone to have discussion with the other party when there was disagreement over some issue and thereafter, the incident took place.

The ASP said that the CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot were being examined and investigation was underway. Action will be taken on the basis of findings of investigation, he added.