Manipur: 3 militants arrested, explosives seized along Indo-Myanmar border

Two militants and a Manipur police havildar were arrested, and explosives, arms and ammunition were recovered from Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong district, on Monday, said officials. Manipur police also recovered one service pistol along with ten 9mm ammunition. (HT sourced photo)

The police havildar, identified as Elangbam Surjit, presently attached to the Kakching district commando unit, was arrested along with another individual, Maibam Ronaldo, confirmed officials.

Manipur police also recovered one service pistol along with ten 9mm ammunition. The police learned that Surjit and Ronaldo actively worked with the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Ibungo Ngangom) faction.

Both were arrested from their respective residences in Thoubal district, officials said.

In a separate operation on same day, Manipur Police, assisted by Assam Police, arrested an active cadre of the banned underground outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) from Rupnagar under Lanka Police Station in Hojai district, Assam. Officials confirmed his involvement in extortion and as a co-accused in a case registered in Manipur’s Jiribam police station.

Security forces, while conducting search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts recovered several country-made arms, an improvised mortar, and a hand grenade from between Tingpibung and Leplen villages under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district.

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Kamjong district’s Chassad Police Station conducted another operation along the Indo-Myanmar border and recovered 16 mortar shells, six RPG rounds, five hand grenades, two AK-47 rifles, along with 416 live rounds of different calibers.

A senior police officer told HT, “Similar operations will continue to curb the law and order situation, including counter-insurgency efforts, and in the last 24 hours, the law and order situation has remained normal.”