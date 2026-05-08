Manipur: 6 injured in multiple attacks in Ukhrul, Kamjong districts

At least 6 people were injured in multiple incidents of gunfight and arson in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Thursday, officials said.

During the gunfire, one villager working in the village, identified as one Chipemshang Ruiva (33) sustained bullet injuries. (Representative file photo)

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A villager in Ukhrul district sustained multiple bullet injuries while at least five villagers sustained injuries including as many as 15 houses in three different Tangkhul Naga villages located along the Indo-Myanmar border were attacked, vandalised, and set ablaze by armed militants.

According to Ukhrul district police, the attack was launched at around 1pm by armed miscreants suspected to be from the Kuki community near Sinakeithei village.

During the gunfire, one villager working in the village, identified as one Chipemshang Ruiva (33) sustained bullet injuries.

Police further added that, “6th Manipur Rifles, who are posted in the area, retaliated swiftly and led to an exchange of gunfire. The Superintendent of police, along with other police officials, rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.”

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{{^usCountry}} The injured were taken to Ukhrul district hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured were taken to Ukhrul district hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the incident occurred in Kamjong district bordering Myanmar, the attack was launched at around 3:30am on Thursday in which armed miscreants suspected to be from the Kuki community across Indo-Myanmar border carried out the attack at three villages belonging to Tangkhul Naga namely Namlee, Wanglee and Choro under the jurisdiction of Kasom Khullen police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the incident occurred in Kamjong district bordering Myanmar, the attack was launched at around 3:30am on Thursday in which armed miscreants suspected to be from the Kuki community across Indo-Myanmar border carried out the attack at three villages belonging to Tangkhul Naga namely Namlee, Wanglee and Choro under the jurisdiction of Kasom Khullen police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The three villages were located along the Indo-Myanmar border between border pillar number 89 to 95. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three villages were located along the Indo-Myanmar border between border pillar number 89 to 95. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Namlee and Wanglee are located around 50km and 18km distance from Kasom Khullen police station respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namlee and Wanglee are located around 50km and 18km distance from Kasom Khullen police station respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the incident at least 5 villagers belonging to different villages sustained injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the incident at least 5 villagers belonging to different villages sustained injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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