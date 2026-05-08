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Manipur: 6 injured in multiple attacks in Ukhrul, Kamjong districts

A villager in Ukhrul district sustained multiple bullet injuries while at least five villagers sustained injuries including as many as 15 houses in three different Tangkhul Naga villages

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:30 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom
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At least 6 people were injured in multiple incidents of gunfight and arson in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Thursday, officials said.

During the gunfire, one villager working in the village, identified as one Chipemshang Ruiva (33) sustained bullet injuries. (Representative file photo)

A villager in Ukhrul district sustained multiple bullet injuries while at least five villagers sustained injuries including as many as 15 houses in three different Tangkhul Naga villages located along the Indo-Myanmar border were attacked, vandalised, and set ablaze by armed militants.

According to Ukhrul district police, the attack was launched at around 1pm by armed miscreants suspected to be from the Kuki community near Sinakeithei village.

During the gunfire, one villager working in the village, identified as one Chipemshang Ruiva (33) sustained bullet injuries.

Police further added that, “6th Manipur Rifles, who are posted in the area, retaliated swiftly and led to an exchange of gunfire. The Superintendent of police, along with other police officials, rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.”

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 6 injured in multiple attacks in Ukhrul, Kamjong districts
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 6 injured in multiple attacks in Ukhrul, Kamjong districts
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