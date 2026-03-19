Gunfights in Manipur’s Ukhrul between suspected Kuki, Tangkhul groups

Gunfights broke out at multiple locations in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Thursday between armed groups suspected to belong to the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities, police said, adding that the clashes were still ongoing at three locations, including Mongket Chepu village. unfire was also heard in the Lungter hill range of Sinakeithei village, a Tangkhul Naga village, at around 5 pm. (Representative photo)

A gunfight broke out between suspected Kuki militants and Tangkhul Naga village volunteers after the militants, armed with heavy weapons, tried to enter Sirarakhong village around 4 pm. The gunfight continued for around 10 minutes.

Gunfire was also heard in the Lungter hill range of Sinakeithei village, a Tangkhul Naga village, at around 5 pm.

“It could be a coordinated attack, we heard sounds of automatic assault rifles and Kartoos (single-barrel gun) but cannot confirm who are involved. No casualties have been officially reported during the gunfight; however, security has been alerted in the area,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, told HT.

Meanwhile, Sinakeithei village authorities alleged that “Kuki militants opened fire from their bunkers towards our village which security forces had earlier dismantled a few days ago.”

Following a drunken brawl in February, tensions had been lingering in the area between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities. In the aftermath of the incident, more than 50 houses belonging to the two communities were set ablaze.

Moreover, in February, three legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip from Kangpokpi district, and Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah, held a high-level meeting at Litan police station, accompanied by civil bodies from both sides. They resolved that the clash had occurred under intoxication between the two groups and that whoever was involved in instigating violence would be booked.