Manipur revokes internet suspension in 3 districts

Imphal: The Manipur home department, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the state and the inconveniences faced by the public and institutions, revoked the temporary suspension of mobile internet data services in three districts with effect from Friday, officials said.

Authorities suspended the internet on Tuesday after at least 50 houses were burnt down in Litan village in Ukhrul district as violence escalated between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. Tensions in the village began on February 7 when a scuffle occurred in Litan village between groups from the two communities, in which a man from Sakibung village, Sterling Shimray, was injured.

The temporary internet data suspension included services through broadband, VPN and VSAT in the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days with effect from 11:30 am on February 10, and in the entire revenue jurisdiction of Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days with effect from 5:30 pm on 10-02-2026, respectively.

However, “after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the state along with the inconveniences faced by the public and institutions due to internet service suspension and decided to revoke any order for suspension of internet service in the State,” said the announcement was made on Friday through a government order signed by joint secretary (Home), government of Manipur, Mayengbam Veto Singh.

The government directed all internet service providers to ensure compliance with the order and requested all internet users to use internet services responsibly in future to avoid situations which may warrant any suspension of internet service in public interest in future.