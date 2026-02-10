Manipur: 50 houses burnt in Ukhrul; internet suspended for 5 days

Fifty houses were burnt down in Litan village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday in a fresh escalation of violence between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, following which authorities suspended internet in the district for five days, officials said on Tuesday. Security personnel deployed after property after a violent clash between the Tangkhul and Kuki tribes at Litan village, in Ukhrul on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The tensions in the village began on Saturday when a scuffle occurred in Litan village between a group from each community in which a man from Sakibung village, Sterling Shimray, was injured. The district magistrate, Asish Das, issued a prohibition order in the area on Sunday.

The order said, “as per report from reliable source there is an apprehension that could lead to breach of peace and public tranquillity at Litan village between the two community i.e. Tangkhul and Kuki.”

But in defiance of the order, unidentified suspects torched more than 18 houses in the surrounding area during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and the total number of burnt house has increased to around 50 till Tuesday morning.

Heavy exchange of fire has taken place in the surrounding areas of Litan village between the two groups. Heavy security has been deployed in the area to stabilise the situation.

The Manipur home department on Tuesday issued a prohibition order for five days of internet suspension in Ukhrul district over concerns that anti-social elements could use social media to transmit incendiary images, posts and video messages.

The temporary internet suspension was issued on the request of the district magistrate. His letter to the commissioner (home), Manipur government, said, “Recent developments in the district have resulted in significant disturbances, which pose a threat to public safety and peace. To effectively manage the situation and prevent the spread of misinformation that could exacerbate tension, it is imperative to temporarily suspend internet services with immediate effect in the district.”

Meanwhile, a minor firing incident occurred in K Lungwiram village, Kangpokpi district, causing partial damage to a residential house, officials said on Tuesday. Security forces from the nearby area promptly reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The cause of the incident is under investigation, and the overall situation remains normal, officials said.

The Konsaram Village Authority (KVA) has condemned the incident and appealed to the State and Central governments to immediately deploy security, relief measures, and firm action to restore law and order.

“Rumours circulating on social media claiming that Konshakhul residents fled to Kanto Sabal, Imphal West district after the Litan incident are false. No villagers have moved out, except for a few students and families who have sought temporary rental accommodation due to the start of the new school session,” the police said in a statement, urging the pubic not to believe or spread false rumours.