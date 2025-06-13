Manipur: Ban on internet service lifted in five districts

The Manipur government on Friday lifted the suspension of internet and mobile data services in five valley districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur from 6am onward, officials confirmed. Since June 7 (11:45pm) internet service was initially suspended in the valley districts of Manipur for five days. (AFP photo)

An order from Home department, Manipur signed by commissioner-cum-secretary (Home), government of Manipur issued on Thursday late night mentioned that “in view of overall improvement of law and order in these districts and the inconveniences faced by the general public during such period of suspension of internet service, State government has decided to lift any form of internet shutdown in the territorial jurisdiction of these districts.”

The temporary internet ban was put in place due to concerns over public safety, potential loss of life, and damage to property, following the arrest of five members of a Meitei group, Arambai Tengol, including one of its leaders, Asem Kanan on June 7. Kanan was later formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Sunday.

Police confirmed that the remaining four AT volunteers were released on Sunday night.

The government requested all internet users to refrain from any activities which may warrant any further internet suspension in future, the order added.

Since Manipur has been under President’s Rule with state under suspended animation from February 13, this was the first time people of valley districts faced suspension of internet service in the state.

Manipur, which was torn by ethnic strife for close to two years after violence started in May 2023, has been witnessing fresh tension since June 7.