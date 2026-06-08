Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi files nomination for RS poll

Manipur’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Adhikarimayum (A.) Sarda Devi filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state on Monday.

Polling, if required, will take place on June 18 from 9am to 4pm, with counting of votes scheduled to begin at 5pm the same day. (Adhikarimayum (A.) Sarda Devi | Facebook)

Sarda Devi submitted her nomination papers before the returning officer at the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat in presence of Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, home minister Govindas Konthoujam, BJP legislators, and senior party leaders, along with alliance party MLAs.

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She is the first woman to serve as the BJP’s state president in Manipur and is now the party’s nominee for the Rajya Sabha from the state.

The election for Manipur’s Rajya Sabha seat will be held on June 18.

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According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) notification, the last date for filing nominations was June 8, while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on June 9. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until June 11.

Polling, if required, will take place on June 18 from 9am to 4pm, with counting of votes scheduled to begin at 5pm the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} The Rajya Sabha elections on June 18 will also be held in nine other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajya Sabha elections on June 18 will also be held in nine other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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Manipur has been under crisis since May 3,2023 and the unrest has claimed over 260 individuals and more than 60,000 individuals from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have been displaced.