Himachal MLAs call for national debate on cross-voting in RS polls

Expressing concern over the growing trend of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh legislators called for a national debate on cross-voting terming this trend undermines democratic values. Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reiterated concerns over cross-voting by legislators, stating that such actions undermine democratic values and breach public trust. He noted that necessary action has been taken in accordance with constitutional provisions in past instances.

Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania while speaking to HT reiterated concerns over cross-voting by legislators, stating that such actions undermine democratic values and breach public trust. He noted that necessary action has been taken in accordance with constitutional provisions in past instances.

Even the Himachal Pradesh public works (PWD) and urban development minister, Vikramaditya Singh called for a national debate on cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections.

Singh alleged increasing instances of pressure and cross-voting in indirect elections like the Rajya Sabha polls, citing recent examples. “There is a need for a serious discussion in Parliament on how to address issues like horse-trading, misuse of agencies, and financial influence in elections,” he said.

Himachal may face greater impact of LPG shortage

Pathania said international developments, including the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, may have wider implications.

Pathania said, “The implications could be discussed during the session, particularly in the context of their potential impact on sectors like tourism and essential supplies in Himachal.”

Vikramaditya pointed to disruptions in oil supply routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, saying “Nearly two-thirds of India’s oil imports pass through this region. Any blockage or instability is already leading to supply issues such as LPG shortages, which are affecting hotels, restaurants, and the tourism-driven economy of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

He said commercial LPG cylinders are already being rationalised, and industry stakeholders have raised concerns over potential economic losses. “If hotels and restaurants are forced to shut down, it will have a serious impact on the state’s economy and GDP. This is not a political issue but a matter affecting people directly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya said the state government is working to develop urban centres under a Central Business District model to integrate commercial, office, and government spaces, improving ease of doing business amid rising urbanisation.

He said protecting the interests of Himachal remains the government’s top priority, with a focus on capital expenditure, infrastructure creation, and social welfare schemes aimed at urban poverty alleviation.