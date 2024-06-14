Manipur: Committee formed for resettlement of internally displaced persons

The Manipur government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to ensure rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state resulting from the ongoing crisis, people aware of the developments said on Friday. A decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by state chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal. (Manipur legislative assembly website)

A decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by state chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on Thursday evening.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read:Fresh violence in Manipur: School set ablaze in Moreh, houses gutted in Jiribam

The sub-committee will be headed by the minister of works and youth affairs & sports K Govindas Singh as the chairperson while ministers Awangbow Newmai (Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management),Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh(Medical Health & Family Welfare and Information & Public Relations) and Khashim Vashum (Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Transport) will be members of the committee.

“The terms of reference of the cabinet sub-committee includes identifying the grievances of IDPs staying in relief camps, assessing the needs and requirements of persons in relief camps, supervising measures for resettlement and rehabilitation of IDPs, and supervising identification of land for temporary relocation of IDPs,” the directorate of information and public relations (DIPR) in a press release.

More than 50,000 IDPs are taking shelter in relief camps and other areas following the violence that engulfed the state on May 3 last year with over 200 people killed in the violence.

The fresh violence at Jiribam after recovery of a man’s body on June 6, also displaced more than 900 people including 200 children.

The cabinet meeting also resolved to instruct deputy commissioners to complete assessment of damage due to floods within a week and also approved ₹10,000 per flood affected family as immediate relief.