Manipur Congress holds rally to support armed forces amid ed India-Pak ties

The members of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) organised a rally on Friday in state capital Imphal expressing solidarity with the armed forces in wake of the ongoing Operation Sindoor. President Keisham Meghachandra Singh of MPCC and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh led the yatra. (HT photo)

President Keisham Meghachandra Singh of MPCC and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh led the Jai Hind Yatra. The procession started from the Congress Bhavan in Imphal and it passed through the Kangla moat route towards Khoyathong and turned back from North AOC to converge at the starting point.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the yatra, MPCC president K Meghachandra, who is also the sitting MLA from Wangkhem assembly constituency, said that the yatra is being organised as part of nationwide movement to support the armed forces for their response to threats with strength.

Also Read:228 flights cancelled in 2 days at Delhi airport as India-Pak tensions persist

Expressing the party’s unwavering support for the armed forces, former chief minister and senior Congress legislator Ibobi Singh said that the Congress party in Manipur stands firmly with the nation especially at a time when country’s defence forces are engaging under Operation Sindoor.

“We’re solidly behind the Indian forces,”Ibobi said.

“This strike (by the Indian forces) is not against any particular country or community but against the terrorists. Congress will not tolerate any type of terrorists,” Singh said.

Former Lok Sabha MP Dr Thokchom Meinya Singh, former deputy chief minister and CWC member Gaikhangam, former minister M Hemanta and other Congress leaders were also present during the yatra.