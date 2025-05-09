Mk Stalin to lead Chennai rally tomorrow in support of armed forces amid Indo-Pak tensions

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a rally for Saturday in Chennai showing solidarity to the armed forced amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The rally which will commence from the office of the Director General of Police at 5pm will conclude at the War Memorial. (PTI file photo)

The rally which will commence from the office of the director general of police (DGP) at 5pm will conclude at the War Memorial. Ex-servicemen, cabinet ministers, students will participate in the rally, Stalin said. He also invited the public to join them.

“This is the time to show our solidarity and support to the Indian Army which is fighting valiantly against Pakistan’s terrorist attacks,” Stalin said.

“The rally is being held to celebrate the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of the Indian Army and to strengthen national unity”, he said.

Helpline for students in J&K

Stalin has instructed authorities to ensure the safety and immediate return of students from Tamil Nadu, currently studying in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state government on Friday said that parents of 52 students, from Tamil Nadu who are studying in Jammu and Kashmir, have appealed to the chief minister to bring them back home.

“Due to the fact that air services are completely suspended in Jammu and Kashmir and it is not safe to bring them by road, as soon as the situation stabilises, appropriate steps will be taken to bring the 52 students back to Tamil Nadu,” the government’s statement read.