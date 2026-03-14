Manipur contractor shot dead in Kakching; hand grenade recovered near fuel station

A 51-year-old contractor was found dead inside his car with bullet injuries on Friday in Kakching district of Manipur, police said. 51-year-old contractor killed in Kakching (Representative photo)

The deceased, Chingakham Malemnganba Meitei, a resident of Tejpur Awang Leikai, was allegedly attacked and shot by two unknown people around 6:30 pm at Keirak Awang Leikai.

Police have registered a case at the Kakching police station and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. However, the exact motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

The body was sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) hospital morgue after a mobile forensic spot examination.

In a separate incident, police found a hand grenade planted at a fuel station at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai, Imphal West, less than a kilometre from the Singjamei police station.

Police said the hand grenade was safely recovered, and they also recovered a warning note. The warning note read: “last warning KCP (PWG).” Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP-PWG] is a banned underground outfit active in Manipur.

Manipur has been under crisis since May 3, 2023. Since then, the crisis has claimed over 260 lives, and more than 60,000 people have been displaced. Amid the crisis, extortion cases have been increasing; however, police have already established an integrated anti-extortion cell under the Manipur Home Department to combat extortion targeting civilians, contractors, and officials.