Manipur: Forces seize 22 IEDs during counter-insurgency op; 3 militants arrested

A joint team of security forces in Manipur have seized 22 explosives during counter-insurgency operations in Tengnoupal district, raising fresh concerns over activities of armed militant groups in the region. The seized equipment displayed by security forces. (Sourced photo)

The explosives recovered included four metal improvised explosive devices (IEDs) measuring 152mm in diameter and eighteen plastic-bodied IEDs measuring 76mm in diameter.

The seizures were made on April 19 during a joint search operation conducted in Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station, officials said. Tengnoupal is one of the districts in Manipur that shares border with Myanmar, often associated with insurgent movements.

Several communication equipment, including seven handsets, five batteries, ten FCC 7.62mm AK-47 rifles, two bulletproof jackets, one combat uniform, and a pair of shoes were also seized.

A senior police officer said the seizure highlights the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups in the region.

“The recovery of such a huge stash of IEDs suggests a well-organised attempt to carry out attacks. We are intensifying intelligence-led operations to neutralise these threats,” the officer said.

The use of IEDs remains a favoured tactic among militant groups in Manipur, posing significant risks to both security forces and civilians. Authorities have ramped up countermeasures, including surveillance and coordinated ground operations aimed at containing militant movements and preserving peace in the state.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, security forces arrested three active militants of the the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak–Progressive faction (PREPAK (Pro)) from Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Nongthombam Maingou Singh (33), Nongthombam Mohen Singh (45), and Keisham Sana Leima alias Tamphasana alias Lingjel (40).

A .32 pistol with a live rounds of ammunition, six mobile handsets, a black waist belt, and two two-wheelers were seized from them, the police said.