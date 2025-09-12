Manipur: Naga body suspends ‘trade embargo’ following govt assurance

The United Naga Council (UNC), a Naga apex body, has temporarily suspended the ‘trade embargo’ imposed in Naga areas with effect from 6 pm on Thursday following an appeal by the Manipur government. The India-Myanmar border. (AP File)

The Manipur government had on Wednesday appealed to the UNC to withdraw any form of agitation related to the issue of fencing the international border between India and Myanmar in Naga inhabited areas. It also invited representatives to hold a dialogue on the matter.

“On receipt of the Government of Manipur letter on Wednesday for resumption of tripartite meeting of the United Naga Council (UNC) with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the Government of Manipur on the issue of abrogation of Free Movement Regime and Border Fencing along the Imaginary Indo-Myanmar Border in Naga areas, an Emergency Presidential Council Meeting (EPCM) of the United Naga Council was held on at Tahamzam, Senapati district. The EPC appreciated the government’s acknowledgement of the past engagement of the UNC and the MHA and also their confirmation of receipt of memoranda on the issues. The assurance of the government that there will be prior consultation with the UNC and other stakeholders before the stated works are taken up was well received,” the UNC said in a statement on Thursday.

“The presidential council resolved to suspend the ongoing Trade Embargo in Naga areas temporarily with effect from 6.00 pm of September 11, 2025,” the statement said.

The Manipur government told the UNC president that the home ministry has been engaging with the UNC on the issue of fencing of the international border between India and Myanmar in Naga inhabited areas.

It said that the central government noted the concerns raised by UNC and other stakeholders. Accordingly, the Centre has been holding and will continue to hold dialogue with the UNC and other stakeholders for prior consultation before fencing works are taken up.

The next tripartite meeting with UNC will be held on a mutually convenient date and venue, Manipur chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said.