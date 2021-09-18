Manipur plans to roll out first of its kind door-door healthcare service in Northeast

After the successful implementation of the Chief Minister Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), a popular health assistance scheme, Manipur is planning to roll out ‘Chief Minister’s Health for All’, a door-to-door healthcare service scheme which is said to be the first of its kind in Northeast.

Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh made an announcement in this regard while attending a cleanliness drive in Imphal on Friday to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that the objective of the ‘Chief Minister’s Health for All’ scheme is to conduct health check-ups for all the citizens at their doorsteps, he said the primary focus would be early identification and diagnosis of 10 non-communicable diseases (NCD) diseases - hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney ailments, chronic respiratory disease, mental health problems, tuberculosis besides three common cancer - oral, breast and cervical.

Informing that the broad components are detection, treatment and follow-up, he said the beneficiaries would be given medicines at their doorsteps and added that the scheme would especially benefit elderly patients above 60 years, bed-ridden patients and NCD patients, who are not on regular follow-up or who have not visited health centre due to financial or physical problems.

A senior official of the state health department said ‘CM’s Health for All’ scheme which aims to complete the primary health check-up for all citizens of the state with a primary focus on early detection and diagnosis of 10 NCD, is scheduled to roll out from the first week of October this year.

In the first phase, 1118 villages which are linked to 154 government facilities including 118 primary health sub-centres, will be selected comprising all 16 districts of the state which has around 2500 villages, the official said.

“Apart from the detection, treatment and follow up, the beneficiaries will be given medicines at their doorstep and field workers of the department will provide health care services,” the official added.

It may be noted that the CMHT, the state’s popular healthcare, was formally launched on the statehood day of the state on January 21, 2018. Till August this year, around 4.19 lakh beneficiaries had been enrolled under the scheme which had won the award for the country’s best implemented public health programme in 2018, according to reports.

Under CMHT, the eligible households are given a health card to avail cashless treatment as it provides medical cover up to ₹2 lakh per family per year for seven critical diseases and up to ₹50,000 for primary and secondary ailments.