Manipur Police destroy over 332 kg of narcotics in Imphal

The Manipur Police on Saturday disposed of narcotics weighing around 332.813 kg, including 86.871 kg of brown sugar and 6.001 kg of heroin, at the Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment facility in Lamdeng, Imphal West. Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh (second from right) briefs media persons after the disposal of narcotics in Imphal.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh said drugs are destroyed every six months to ensure they do not leak back into society. “We have a facility here which helps us in disposing of the drugs so that there is no pilferage and it doesn’t go back into the society,” he said.

The items disposed of included 6.1 kg of heroin powder, 86.87 kg of brown sugar, 22.18 kg of WY tablets, 0.047 kg of SP capsules, 36.079 kg of pseudoephedrine, and 181.868 kg of cannabis.

The DGP said the drug menace in the northeast, particularly in Manipur, is a serious concern, and police have intensified drives to seize contraband and arrest offenders. Most seizures are made in Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Senapati, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, with Senapati recording major recoveries.

He noted that while many arrests involve couriers, efforts are underway to trace wider networks, financiers, and kingpins. “There was a setback in the last two and a half years due to violence, but with some peace returning, we have caught a lot of drugs,” he said.

Singh said the Manipur Police is coordinating with their counterparts in Nagaland, Assam, and Mizoram, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and directives of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Regular joint meetings are being held, and some cases have been handed over to the NCB.

“These seizures have been possible due to the vigilance and dedication of district police, NAB, and other security agencies. We are working as a united force,” Singh said, while appealing to the public for cooperation. “If people have any information on those involved in trafficking, they can contact us. Their identity will be kept confidential,” he assured.

When asked about the market value of the drugs destroyed, the DGP said it was deliberately not disclosed. “By giving the worth of those drugs, it actually encourages some people to indulge in trafficking, so we avoid mentioning it,” he explained.