Manipur Police suspends cop accused of killing sub-inspector in Jiribam district

The Manipur Police has suspended a constable accused of killing a sub-inspector on Saturday in Jiribam district with immediate effect and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for his “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty”. A Manipur police sub-inspector was allegedly shot to death sub-inspector (SI) Md Sahajahan to death at around 10am at Mongbung police station in Jiribam district.

An order issued by the Jiribam superintendent of police on Sunday said a disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against Akoijam Bikram Singh of Reserve Line, Jiribam District police and he has been “placed under “suspension with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of the said police personnel shall be at Reserve Lines, Jiribam District Police, and he shall not leave his headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

The SI was rushed to the Jiribam district hospital, but the doctors declared him “dead on arrival”. A team of the Jiribam police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and arrested Bikram. He has been handed over to the Jiribam police station.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the incident, on Monday, claimed the mortal remains of the deceased SI following an understanding with the state government.

The JAC convenor Makakmayum Faya Safar said that the state authority had assured to meet their demands, which include termination of the involved police constable, submission of a charge sheet within two months, state honour to the departed soul, a suitable government job for the deceased’s wife and necessary ex-gratia payment as per existing rules.