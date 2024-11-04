Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur Police suspends cop accused of killing sub-inspector in Jiribam district

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2024 08:37 PM IST

An order issued by the Jiribam superintendent of police said the accused cop shall not leave his headquarters without obtaining prior permission

The Manipur Police has suspended a constable accused of killing a sub-inspector on Saturday in Jiribam district with immediate effect and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for his “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty”.

A Manipur police sub-inspector was allegedly shot to death sub-inspector (SI) Md Sahajahan to death at around 10am at Mongbung police station in Jiribam district.
A Manipur police sub-inspector was allegedly shot to death sub-inspector (SI) Md Sahajahan to death at around 10am at Mongbung police station in Jiribam district.

An order issued by the Jiribam superintendent of police on Sunday said a disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against Akoijam Bikram Singh of Reserve Line, Jiribam District police and he has been “placed under “suspension with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of the said police personnel shall be at Reserve Lines, Jiribam District Police, and he shall not leave his headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

On Saturday, Bikram allegedly shot sub-inspector (SI) Md Sahajahan to death at around 10am at Mongbung police station in Jiribam district.

The SI was rushed to the Jiribam district hospital, but the doctors declared him “dead on arrival”. A team of the Jiribam police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and arrested Bikram. He has been handed over to the Jiribam police station.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the incident, on Monday, claimed the mortal remains of the deceased SI following an understanding with the state government.

The JAC convenor Makakmayum Faya Safar said that the state authority had assured to meet their demands, which include termination of the involved police constable, submission of a charge sheet within two months, state honour to the departed soul, a suitable government job for the deceased’s wife and necessary ex-gratia payment as per existing rules.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //