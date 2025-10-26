Manipur: Security forces arrest four militants, seize hand grenade

IMPHAL: The security Forces have arrested four active cadres of three different underground outfits during multiple operations in Manipur, police confirmed on Sunday.

Officials confirmed that the arrests were made on Saturday from different locations of Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts of Manipur.

The four arrested cadres belonged to banned outfits Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communists Party (KCP)- Taibangnganba faction and Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (progressive) faction.

Officials said the KYKL active cadre Hemarjit Leishangthem alias Lalu (31) of Singjamei Leishangthem Leikai was apprehended from his residence under Singjamei Police Station. Adding that a mobile handset, an Aadhaar card, and an Airtel Airfiber device were recovered from his possession.

In another operation in Imphal East district, security forces arrested active cadre of KCP (Taibang Nganba) Huyam Rameshwor Singh alias Yaima alias Tayai (67) of Lalambung Takhellambam Leikai, from near Ayangpalli Road, Imphal East under Porompat Police Station. One mobile phone was seized from him.

Meanwhile, in Thoubal district, joint teams nabbed two active cadres of PREPAK (Pro) from different locations for their alleged involvement in extortion activities around Wangjing.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rajkumar Navy Meitei (32) of Wangjing Hodamba, apprehended from Wangjing Bazar, and Thongam Ronaldo Singh (27) of Lilong Arapti, Imphal East, arrested from Lilong Bazar.

The security forces also recovered one 36 HE hand grenade and two mobile phones from their possession.

All the apprehended persons, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action, officials added.