Manipur: Two killed in fresh violence; NPF office vandalised

A day after the recovery of six mutilated bodies on Wednesday, believed to be of the missing six Nagas, two individuals were killed in a fresh attack carried out by armed individuals, injuring one at Manipur’s Kultuh Kuki village in Kamjong district on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. (Representative file photo)

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The six Naga civilians who were among the 48 individuals from both Naga and Kuki communities, held hostage on May 13, were missing even after 14 each from either group were set free on May 15.

“On 11.06.2026 at about 4:30am, some unidentified armed miscreants carrying sophisticated firearms entered Kultuh Village and opened indiscriminate fire upon the villagers… As a result, two persons were killed, several villagers sustained injuries, and seven houses were burnt down, causing extensive damage to property”, a police statement issued on Thursday said.

The statement further stated that the acts of the unidentified armed miscreants disclose the commission of cognizable offences punishable under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Arms Act, 1959.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also confirmed and identified the deceased as Letminlun Haokipop (35) and Lunminthang Haokipop (23), both of whom are community leaders of the area. While the injured were identified as Jangkhomang (28) and Kamminlal (27) both resident of Kultuh village, Kamjong district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also confirmed and identified the deceased as Letminlun Haokipop (35) and Lunminthang Haokipop (23), both of whom are community leaders of the area. While the injured were identified as Jangkhomang (28) and Kamminlal (27) both resident of Kultuh village, Kamjong district. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured have been evacuated to nearby healthcare centre.

Later on Wednesday, six mutilated bodies were found during a search operation by security forces near Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

Both the communities took the civilians as hostages following a twin ambush carried out at two different locations on May 13, one at Saheibung village under New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district, killing three civilians and in a separate location at Joujangtek and Nungsai-II village boundary area under Khoupum police station, Noney district, killing one civilian.

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Officials also confirmed that during the attack by unknown armed miscreants at Kultuh Kuki village in Kamjong district on Thursday morning, at least five houses were also set ablaze.

Also Read: 14 Kuki hostages freed after a month; six abducted Naga men yet to be found

The deceased were identified as Letminlun Haokip and Lunminthang Haokip, both of whom are community leaders of the area.

NPF office vandalised

In a separate incident, the office of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) located at Liangmai Taphou in Senapati district of Manipur was vandalised on Wednesday night.

The 24-hour total shutdown imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC), a Naga apex body, in mourning of the recovery of six mutilated bodies believed to be the six missing Nagas, has affected Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, especially in Senapati district.

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The shutdown will be effective from 6am on Thursday till 6am on Friday.

Additionally, Thingphai Kuki village in Saikul region of Kangpokpi was also attacked by unknown armed individuals on Wednesday night. Officials confirmed some unknown armed individuals opened fire on the village; however, no casualties were reported during the attack.

There was palpable tension in many places in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur.

Mention may be made that the six mutilated bodies were deposited at Jawaharwal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS), Porompat, Imphal East district during the wee hours of Thursday after security dispersed an agitating mob that gathered at the hospital morgue.

The six mutilated bodies believed to be the missing six Naga were recovered a day after 14 Kuki civilians who were held captive by Naga civil bodies were set free unharmed.

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The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.