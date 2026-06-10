14 Kuki hostages freed after a month; six abducted Naga men yet to be found

Fourteen Kuki civilians, held hostage for 27 days amid clashes between Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur, were released unconditionally on Tuesday, even as the whereabouts of six Naga men abducted during the same cycle of violence remain unknown, officials aware of the matter said. The hostages were handed over by Naga Civil Society Organisations. (HT Print)

The release follows weeks of negotiations involving church bodies, civil society groups and government authorities after retaliatory abductions triggered by the May 13 killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and a Naga man in Kangpokpi district. The release was facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, and other civil society organisations.

The hostages were handed over by Naga Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Senapati district to the Taphou Kuki village chief in Kangpokpi district around 3.30pm in the presence of police and district officials, the officials added.

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“Nagas are cultured people, we uphold our ethics and respect international human rights law. We also took into consideration the assurances made by Union home minister Amit Shah to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio that the missing six Nagas would be traced,” UNC president Ng Lorho said, adding the 14 individuals were released on humanitarian grounds and in response to appeals from church bodies and political leaders.

Nagaland CM Rio welcomed the move, saying on X: “I welcome the safe and humane release of the Kuki hostages by the United Naga Council and Naga civil society organisations.” He said the development would help restore trust and contribute to lasting peace in Manipur.

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On May 13, a series of abductions followed the killings in Kangpokpi district. A total of 48 people from both communities were taken hostage. On May 15, both sides released 14 hostages each, but 14 Kukis and six Nagas remained in captivity.

One of those released on Tuesday, Paotinkai Chongloi, said, “We were given the best food available in the area twice a day with tea and we did not face any hardship during our captivity.”

However, relief for Kuki families has been matched by growing anxiety among families of the six missing Naga men, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Among them are Manu Thiumai and Dilip Thiumai, who were allegedly abducted while returning from a wedding in Kangpokpi. Their family members were released in an earlier hostage exchange. “We want the government to find our men. Even if they cannot do justice, the government should at least find their bodies and give us some closure,” said Kacheak Liu, Manu’s wife.

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Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, has denied holding the six Naga men and maintained that all those abducted on May 13 had already been released.

Meanwhile, a Kuki farmer was allegedly killed by armed miscreants in Tamenglong district on Tuesday, officials said.

Kangpokpi police said the incident occurred around 11.30 am at Lansan Kuki village under the jurisdiction of Tamei police station, Tamenglong district.

The deceased, Haogin Louvum (55), a farmer from Lansan Kuki village in Tamenglong, was working with a group of farmers in a paddy field when miscreants opened fire on them, police said.