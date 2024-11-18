Manipur violence: One more body recovered from Barak River in Assam

One more body was retrieved from the Barak River in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to six over the past week, intensifying concerns that these deaths may be linked to the wave of violence in neighbouring Manipur. The Assam Rifles officers at Lailophai in Churachandpur district of the violence-hit Manipur. (PTI)

The body believed to be that of 25-year-old Laishram Heitombi Devi was recovered from the Nungai area of Singerband Part-4, Lakhipur, Assam, at around 1pm.

According to reports, local fishermen first spotted the body, which was later retrieved by a team from Lakhipur Police Station. This follows the recovery of two other bodies the previous day, including those of a woman and a child, found in separate incidents in the same river.

Many fear that the bodies may belong to the six women and children reportedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants during a violent attack in Manipur’s Jiribam on November 11. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the bodies, including the one recovered on Monday.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and another injured in Jiribam on Sunday night, allegedly due to firing by the Manipur police. According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during a protest in Jiribam town, where people were decrying the deaths of the six individuals. Manipur senior superintendent of police (Combat) Sanjembam Nectar and his team reportedly intervened in the protest and fired several rounds into the air to disperse the crowd.

Later, protesters stormed the PWD Guest House, demanding an apology from SSP Nectar for the alleged actions against them. Security forces stationed at the guest house reportedly fired several live rounds to disperse the angry mob. During the clash, one persons sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot and another persons sustained a bullet injury.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Khundrakpam Athouba from Sorok Atingbi, Karmagh, while the injured individual has been identified as K. Bishan, 26, of Bidyanagar, Jiribam. Bishan was initially given first aid at the district hospital and later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Assam.