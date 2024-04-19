Man’s earlobe bitten off for objecting to friend being harassed in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 29-year-old man’s right earlobe was allegedly bitten off by another man during a brawl at a club in Sector 32, Gurugram, after the victim objected to one of his female friends being harassed, police said on Friday. Investigators said that the incident occurred outside a club in Sector 32, Gurugram at about 1am on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the incident occurred outside the club at about 1am on Thursday, when the victim Gaurav Dubey and his friends Tanuj Jaglan, Raman Chahar, along with two women, had just left the club.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said they acquired the SUV’s registration number in which the suspects escaped. “They have been traced and will be arrested soon,” he added.

A senior police officer handling the probe said Dubey’s friends rushed him to the Medanta Hospital in Sector 38 where doctors treated him. “One of Dubey’s friends alerted the police control room following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. By that time, the suspects had escaped towards Delhi,” the police officer said, requesting anonymity.

According to the complaint, the suspect, who was inebriated, approached one of the women accompanying Dubey and started misbehaving with her. The five friends objected to this following which the suspect got involved in a heated argument with them and started abusing them.

The suspect later called one of his associates from the ground floor and a minor scuffle broke out between the two groups.

Dubey, a lawyer who practices at the Gurugram civil court, alleged that the suspect was then harassing a woman on the ground floor when one of his female friends looked down to check on them. “The suspect saw her and moved upstairs and started misbehaving with her,” he alleged.

“Following the incident, we left the club and were walking toward the parking lot to our car when the three men, including the two inside the club, attacked us with iron rods and bats. They assaulted us but we managed to disarm them,” Dubey said.

He added that the prime suspect then bit off his right ear lobe. “The three fled in a SUV. They also snatched my gold chain,” he alleged.

Based on Dubey’s complaint, an FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Thursday.