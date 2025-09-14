Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Ranchi: A Maoist associated with Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was shot dead in an encounter with a joint team of CoBRA battalion of CRPF, Jharkhand Police assault group, Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) and Palamau district police on Sunday morning. The encounter took place around 7am in the forest under the jurisdiction of Manatu police station area in Chhattisgarh’s Palamu district. (Representational image)

The encounter took place around 7am in the forest under the jurisdiction of Manatu police station area in Palamu district.

A police official aware of the incident told HT the Maoist has been identified as Mukhdev Yadav, who was carrying an award of ₹5 lakh on his head.

“The encounter took place when security forces started a search operation targeting TSPC Commander Shashikant, who had a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head. The encounter started after TSPC members opened fire on a police team engaged in combing operation, “ the police official said.

A press statement issued from the police headquarters confirmed the encounter and recovery of a body a Maoist from the encounter site. However, it did not mention anything about his identity.

“Today, on 14th September, 2025, at around 7 am, between Kash and Banshi Khurd forest (border area of Manatu and Tarhasi police station), TSPC Naxalite Shashikant (10 lakh reward) and members of his squad had an encounter with a joint team of COBRA, JJ and Palamu Police. In the search operation, the police recovered the body of a Naxalite and an INSAS rifle. The operation is still going on. The search operation is going on,” the press statement said.

A police official said the search operation was started 11 days after killing two Jharkhand police jawans.

“Two police personnel were killed in an encounter in Palamu on September 3. Mukhdev was also involved with the TPC squad in that encounter incident. Since then security personnel were in search of TSPC Maoist though later denied any encounter with police. Around 200 jawan are deployed in the operation ,” the police official said