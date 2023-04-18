Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in gunfire exchange with police; 2 others held

A Maoist was killed after a gunfire exchange with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said two other Maoists, one of them injured, were also apprehended following the encounter. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said two other Maoists, one of them injured, were also apprehended following the encounter.

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said the encounter took place at around 8am near Kachlawari village near Bijapur.

Also Read: Woman Maoist killed in gunfire exchange with security personnel in Bastar: Police

“A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation from Reddy Camp acting on the specific input of Maoists presence in the forest of Naimed. When the team reached Kachlawari village, the Maoists opened fire and the encounter started,” said the IG.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Maoist was found from the spot. Two other Maoists, one of them in an injured condition, were captured by the team,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured Maoist was shifted to a hospital.

“We are yet to identify the Maoists and the process of identification is going on,” said the IG.