Aurangabad police and Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 47th battalion thwarted a Maoist plan to ambush and attack the forces in Madanpur forests under Aurangabad district of southern Bihar on Monday evening, officials said. Maoist plan to ambush and attack forces foiled during joint operations

The forces recovered two improvised explosive devices (IED), 29 commercial detonators, a 9-volt battery, 25 metres of Codex wire and 76 cartridges from the point, officials said.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding the movement of Maoists, police and CRPF team led by assistant commandant Dhananjay Kumar and sub-inspector Chandan Kumar launched a joint search operation near Gobardih Hill in the forests falling under Madanpur police station area.

They recovered two powerful IEDs, one of those with a pressure mechanism and planted in a ready to explode position to harm the forces. They also recovered other material related to the explosion and attack on forces. The CRPF experts safely destroyed the recovered IEDs at the site, superintendent of police (SP) Ambrish Rahul said.

A case had been registered against the Maoists with Madanpur police station and the joint operations were ongoing to eliminate each and every Maoist active in the region bordering Jharkhand forests. The Maoists were on the receiving end and were significantly losing their cadre and strategic support, the SP said.