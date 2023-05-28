Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist, 2 BSF jawans injured in encounter

A woman Maoists was seriously injured in a gun battle with security personnel in Bastar’s Kanker district, while two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) also suffered injuries, police said on Saturday.

The encounter took place on Friday night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when joint teams of BSF and local police were out on a search operation. (Representative Image)

Officials said that the encounter took place on Friday night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when joint teams of BSF and local police were out on a search operation.

“Acting on inputs about presence of Maoists, the personnel belonging to BSF’s 178th, 47th, 132nd battalions of BSF along with the local police launched a search operation from separate camps in Pakhanjore, Chhotebethiya, Bande, Badgaon and Partapur police station areas on Friday night,” officials said.

Alok Kumar Singh, deputy inspector general of BSF, said when the operation party was crossing Urpanjure Patelpara village, Maoists fired on the team and immediately retaliated.

“Despite being in tactically disadvantageous position being in open space, the BSF party, keeping in mind the safety of villagers, followed utmost restraint and carried out target oriented firing using night vision equipment,” said Singh.

After the gunfight, the security personnel found a woman Naxalite with bullet injuries on her legs at the spot, he said.

One single-shot rifle, a cache of live cartridges of different guns, six pressure cooker improvised explosive device (IED), one solar plate, three bundles of electric wire, batteries, Maoist uniforms, bags, pamphlets, medicines and other material were recovered from the spot, he said.

“Constables Vikas Singh and Manlik Ram, belonging to the BSF’s 178th battalion, sustained minor injuries,” said Singh adding their condition was said to be out of danger.

The injured Maoist has been identified as Fagni Podiyami, a Local Organisation Squad (LOS) member active under RKB (Rajnandgaon Kanker Border) division of Maoists, Singh said, adding that she was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on her head. She is the wife of Vinod Gavde, Madanwada Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander of Maoists, he said.

She has been admitted to Kanker district hospital, he added.