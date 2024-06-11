Maoists making 12 bore iron cartridges, using it in BGL: Chhattisgarh police

The Maoists are locally manufacturing 12 bore cartridges made of iron and also using them as Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) ammunition in the jungles of Narayanpur to fight with security forces, officials said adding that the cartridges were recovered in the recent encounter between the Maoists and the Narayanpur police. Police said they have found 12 bore iron cartridges from the recovery made on Friday.

The Narayanpur police on Friday said six Maoists, including three women, were killed in multiple encounters near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in Orchha police station area.

Police later claimed to have recovered two 303 rifles, one 315 bore rifle, 10 BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells, one SLR magazine, a cooker bomb, five bags and a huge cache of explosives, medicines, items of daily use from the spot.

“We have found these 12 bore iron cartridges from the recovery made on Friday, which they are probably using as ammunition for BGL or muzzle loading rifles. They are making it and as iron is in abundance in Bastar, it is surely a matter of concern,” said a senior police officer.

Sunderaj P, inspector general of police, Bastar range, said police are waiting for detailed ballistic analysis of these iron cartridges.

“In the recent encounter in the East Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist) area, some locally fabricated ammunitions have been recovered. Prima facie, it appears to be ammunitions to give propel to BGL shells. A detailed ballistic analysis would be done to find out more details in this regard,” Sunderaj said.

Another Indian Police Service (IPS) officer working in the region said the recovery of 12 bore iron cartridges show that they lack ammunition now.

“Earlier, they used to smuggle or get BGL and other ammunition easily but now it is very difficult. It shows that they are in lack of ammunition. Secondly, the forces use highly sophisticated weapons, these ammunitions are nowhere in front of what security forces have,” said the officer.

But experts believe that it is surely a matter of concern for the security forces who are fighting in the jungle.

“The frequent use of locally made BGL and its ammunition by Maoists is a matter of concern for the security forces. As the success rate of such BGLs has gradually increased, the forces must counter them with appropriate measures. However, it is a matter of satisfaction that they have not been able to breach perimeter security of our camps, which are war zones of Bastar,” said RK Vij, former special director general of police, Chhattisgarh.