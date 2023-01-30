Martyrs’ Day: Lucknow observes 2-minute silence on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniv

LUCKNOW On Mahatma Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary, observed across the nation as Martyrs’ Day, Lucknow paid homage to the Father of the Nation. The city observed a two-minute silence as sirens were sounded at 10 major crossings at 11 am.

“The sirens are being sounded on this day in the state capital since 1972. The siren is sounded at 11 am and then again at 11:02 am, signalling the restoration of traffic movements and other regular activities. These sirens help city residents observe a two-minute silence for Mahatma Gandhi,” said chief warden (civil defence) Amarnath Mishra.

The officer added, “It’s delightful to see people cooperating to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Our civil defence department has several youths and they have been relentlessly working in the city without getting noticed. Recently, when Allaya Apartments caved in, 40 of our volunteers worked the whole night with the district administration... Presently, there are eight divisions of civil defence in the city. In these divisions, 900 volunteers work without taking any money from the government.”

On Monday, sirens were blown at Hazratganj Crossing, Hussain Ganj Substation, Nishatganj Police Chowki, Sarojini Naidu Park, in front of Vidhan Bhavan, Mal Avenue Crossing, Shaheed Smarak Gandhi Bhavan, Collectorate, and Old SSP Office.

Noted Gandhian and theatre artist Atul Tewari, who has played an important role in establishing Gandhi Museum in Ahmedabad which is largest museum based on an individual in the world, said without Gandhi, India is incomplete today. “You have to remember Gandhi not because he is the Father of Nation but because he is someone who has given this country a new identity, who had his own ideology and views on India. Today when I was at my Hussainganj home, I heard the sirens at 11 am and was happy that still our generation remembers Gandhi with the same feelings that we used to do.”

In a similar vein, Shobha Mishra, noted historian and head of History department at Navyug Girls PG College, said, “Mahatma Gandhi visited Lucknow more than 10 times. This shows his fondness for this city. No wonder Lucknowites love him and his teachings. Civil Defence has always been actively observing Martyrs’ Day by blowing sirens at various crossings of the city for the last 51 years. They must be complimented for their role in keeping alive teachings of Gandhi in every soul of the city.”