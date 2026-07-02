Mattress seller who saved lives in Hauz Rani fire reopens shop, struggles to revive business

NEW DELHI: Riyazuddin Mansoori, the 62-year-old mattress seller who became a local hero after saving lives during the Flourish Stay fire in Hauz Rani by laying out his blankets near the building to cushion those who jumped to escape, reopened his roadside shop on Thursday, almost a month after the tragedy that took 23 lives. Riyazuddin Mansuri used all the mattresses from his shop in the rescue efforts. By his estimate, he lost mattresses and other material worth around ₹2 lakh during the rescue operation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

However, he is now worried about his business as the road remains barricaded by the police and customers are staying away. “The police have installed barricades here. They say they will not remove them until the investigation is complete. I got no customers,” Mansoori said, adding that he expects the situation to continue for the next few weeks.

Mansoor’s shop is located right opposite the bed-and-breakfast facility, where a massive blaze erupted on June 3. Mansoori was among the first responders who, along with other locals, helped firefighters and police during the rescue operation. He used all the mattresses from his shop in the rescue efforts. By his estimate, he lost mattresses and other material worth around ₹2 lakh during the rescue operation.

He was applauded for his act of bravery: received ₹1.21 lakh from the Delhi government, and was felicitated by chief minister Rekha Gupta for being a Good Samaritan.

When HT visited the site on Wednesday, a board reading “Mansoori Cotton Shop” was propped against the tin shed, while mattresses, pillows and bedsheets were stacked on iron racks.

“On the day of the incident, my shop did not catch fire, but a thick layer of black soot had settled on the goods. Everything had to be cleaned. We were not allowed to open the shop by the authorities earlier,” he said.

Mansoori lives in the same neighbourhood with his wife, two daughters and a son. Four of his daughters are married.

Recalling the day of the fire, Mansoori said that he, his son and other locals saved the lives of at least eight to 10 people. “I didn’t think about my loss. There is nothing more important than someone’s life. It is a huge tragedy that 23 people died, but we are grateful to God that some were saved,” he said.

Others on the street said they were equally worried about their livelihoods.

Mohammed Shafiq, 53, who runs an electrical accessories shop, said he is worried about meeting his monthly expenses as his income this month has been only about 10% of what he usually earns.

“People are not able to bring their vehicles into this street because of the barricades. Many are also scared to come to this place because of what happened. I have a family of seven to feed. My children are in school and college. I am the only earning member. I am extremely worried,” he said.

Meanwhile, with most guesthouses and hotels in the neighbourhood shut following the sealing drive by the sub-committee set up by the Delhi government, patients who have come from abroad for medical treatment due to the area’s close proximity to Max Hospital in Saket are now staying in rented accommodations.

Adan, 60, from Kenya, said he arrived two weeks ago for treatment for a spinal condition. “When we came here, we spoke to a property dealer, who helped us find a two-bedroom apartment for nearly ₹38,000 a month. The hotels here are shut,” he said.