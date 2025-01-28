Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mauni Amavasya @ Mahakumbh: Spl trains from nearby stations to help ferry pilgrims to Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakubh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 28, 2025 08:48 PM IST

There is a plan to run a total of 400 Kumbh special trains. The continuous operation of trains will continue on January 29 as well as January 30

Lakhs of devotees reached Prayagraj by train on Tuesday to take a dip on Mauni Amavasya. There was such a rush in nearby districts of Prayagraj on Monday night that railways had to run special trains to facilitate the crowd to reach Sangam city.

Rush of pilgrims at railway stations of Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Rush of pilgrims at railway stations of Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The inflow of crowds of pilgrims continued from morning till late evening on Tuesday.

Chief public relations officer (CRPO) of North Central Railway (NCR) Shashikant Tripathi said that the crowd of devotees coming to Prayagraj began on Monday and continued till late on Tuesday evening.

At Mathura, Jhansi, Kanpur and other stations, railway authorities had to run many special trains.

Preparations to run 400 spl trains

The railways has made special arrangements.

Apart from Prayagraj Junction, special trains are set to be operated from Subedarganj, Chheoki, Naini, Prayag, Jhunsi, Rambagh and Phaphamau railway stations. There is a preparation to run about 400 such trains.

So far, 1,425 special trains have been used to transport devotees to their destinations for Mahakumbh-2025 since January 1.

Tripathi said that a total of 200 rakes have been received from NCR, Northern Railway and Northeast Railway, with the help of which more and more special trains will be run.

There is a plan to run a total of 400 Kumbh special trains. The continuous operation of trains will continue on January 29 as well as January 30, he added.

On Tuesday itself, more than 60 special trains were operated by North Central Railway, Northern Railway and Northeast Railway.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On