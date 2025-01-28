Mauni Amavasya @ Mahakumbh: Spl trains from nearby stations to help ferry pilgrims to Prayagraj

Lakhs of devotees reached Prayagraj by train on Tuesday to take a dip on Mauni Amavasya. There was such a rush in nearby districts of Prayagraj on Monday night that railways had to run special trains to facilitate the crowd to reach Sangam city. Rush of pilgrims at railway stations of Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The inflow of crowds of pilgrims continued from morning till late evening on Tuesday.

Chief public relations officer (CRPO) of North Central Railway (NCR) Shashikant Tripathi said that the crowd of devotees coming to Prayagraj began on Monday and continued till late on Tuesday evening.

At Mathura, Jhansi, Kanpur and other stations, railway authorities had to run many special trains.

Preparations to run 400 spl trains

The railways has made special arrangements.

Apart from Prayagraj Junction, special trains are set to be operated from Subedarganj, Chheoki, Naini, Prayag, Jhunsi, Rambagh and Phaphamau railway stations. There is a preparation to run about 400 such trains.

So far, 1,425 special trains have been used to transport devotees to their destinations for Mahakumbh-2025 since January 1.

Tripathi said that a total of 200 rakes have been received from NCR, Northern Railway and Northeast Railway, with the help of which more and more special trains will be run.

There is a plan to run a total of 400 Kumbh special trains. The continuous operation of trains will continue on January 29 as well as January 30, he added.

On Tuesday itself, more than 60 special trains were operated by North Central Railway, Northern Railway and Northeast Railway.