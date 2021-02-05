MC elections: 110 women among 260 in fray from Mohali

With 146 candidates having withdrawn their candidature ahead of the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, 260 candidates in total are now in fray from Mohali district.

Among them, 110 are women candidates contesting from various parties for all 50 wards. The polls will elect candidates to the houses of the Mohali MC and seven municipal councils of the district.

On Friday, all covering candidates withdrew their candidature, while the returning officers concerned assigned symbols to the independent candidates.

From Congress, all 50 seats are being contested; the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 46 seats; Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on 43 seats; Bharatiya Samajwadi Party (BSP) on four seats; 116 are independent candidates.

In Zirakpur, 125 candidates are contesting; in Kurali, 64; in Lalru, 76; in Dera Bassi, 78; in Banur, 40; in Nayagaon, 109; and in Kharar, 149 are contesting.

Mohali Urban has 2.36 lakh voters, of which, around 25,000 belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. Seven seats have been reserved for SC and backward class candidates. There are 43 general category seats, of which 23 are reserved for women.

Azad Group’s offices closed from 12-3pm

Chief spokesperson of the Azad Group, Parvinder Singh Sohana, said that in support of the call for “chakka jam” given by farmer bodies, all candidates of the party will keep their election offices closed from 12 noon to 3pm, and no campaigning will be done during this time.

Accept nomination of former councillor: HC to Mohali admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Mohali administration to accept the nomination papers of a former BJP councillor and a candidate from ward 12, Sahibee Anand, for the MC polls.

The high court bench of justice Sanjay Kumar and justice Archana Puri acted on Anand’s plea, who had told the court that his nomination was rejected merely on the ground that the proposer had not signed the form.

The court has sought a response from the Mohali administration by February 10.

The court, however, clarified that the election process had not been stayed and the receipt of the nomination would be subject to the outcome of the plea.

Anand had argued that the error could have been rectified at the stage of presentation of the nomination or during the scrutiny of papers, however, no opportunity was granted.