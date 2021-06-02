Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lockdown curbs push mayoral polls to June 16

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 03:03 AM IST
People seen showing their voter ID card during the line up for the casting their votes for the MCD election in a polling station in North East Delhi,, in this file photo from 2017. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

Elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee chairperson in the three municipalities — north, east and south— have again been postponed to June 16 due to the extension of the lockdown in the national capital till June 7. As per the new schedule, the last date for filing nominations is June 8.

This is the fourth time that the election and nomination dates have been rescheduled due to the extension of the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19. “Now, the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three members of standing committee in the three MCDs will be held on June 16... It has been done in the wake of Covid lockdown, which has been extended to June 7 now,” said mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash.

Besides this, election of one member of north MCD to the Delhi Development Authority Advisory Council will also be held on June 16.

