Lockdown curbs push mayoral polls to June 16

Elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee chairperson in the three municipalities — north, east and south— have again been postponed to June 16 due to the extension of the lockdown in the national capital till June 7. As per the new schedule, the last date for filing nominations is June 8.

This is the fourth time that the election and nomination dates have been rescheduled due to the extension of the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19. “Now, the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three members of standing committee in the three MCDs will be held on June 16... It has been done in the wake of Covid lockdown, which has been extended to June 7 now,” said mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash.

Besides this, election of one member of north MCD to the Delhi Development Authority Advisory Council will also be held on June 16.

