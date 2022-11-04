Medical staff strike work after death of pharmacist’s wife at Dufferin Hospital in Prayagraj

Medical staff at Dufferin Hospital went on a strike and stopped all health-related work on Thursday.

The staff was enraged over the death of a pharmacist Vipin Mishra’s wife. They alleged that the hospital superintendent, Dr Neeta Sahu, did not approve Mishra’s leave following which he failed to take care of his wife who was suffering from dengue.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists and class four employees boycotted work at around 8 am and came out of hospital premises. They locked the main gate of the hospital and raised slogans against the hospital superintendent.

The medical staff continued the boycott till late afternoon. Emergency services continued amidst boycott of work and heavy force was called to the spot.

Pharmacist Vipin Mishra’s wife, Priyanka, was admitted to Dufferin Hospital on November 1. However, Vipin shifted her to a private hospital as there was no physician at Dufferin Hospital. Priyanka died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night. The medical staff alleged that Vipin had asked for leave but he was refused.

Dr Neeta Sahu said Vipin’s wife did not die at Dufferin Hospital. She said that Mishra gave in writing that he was shifting her to another hospital and that he had never asked for leave. She said that the work boycott was wrong. “Some people are disrupting medical services as I have taken strict steps against wrong practices at the hospital,” she said.

The hospital staff alleged that Dr Sahu misbehaves with them if they ask for leave. Around 150 temporary doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other staff jointly sent a letter to CM and state health minister in which they warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated.