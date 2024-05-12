Meerut RRTS station to get parking facility for 1,200 vehicles

The Meerut South RRTS station will soon get a parking facility for 1,200 vehicles, officials said. This will be one of the largest such facilities in the region. The parking facility will be for 1,200 vehicles, officials said (File)

The station will feature two parking lots situated at entrances on both sides of the road. Its construction is almost complete. Also, this will be the first rapid rail transit system (RRTS) station in the Meerut region.

An official communique said these two parking lots were being built on 13,000 square metres. There will be arrangements for parking of about 1,200 four-wheelers and two-wheelers in both these parking lots.

Along with this, keeping in mind the movement of disabled passengers, a separate place has been earmarked for parking their vehicles and ramps have also been made for easy entry into the station, so that they can avail the facility to travel in Namo Bharat train.

Special EV charging stations will also be built in these parking lots.

At present, Namo Bharat trains are operating in a 34 km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North on the RRTS corridor. There are total eight stations in this section namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North and there is parking arrangement at all these stations, but at Meerut South station, RRTS coming to Uttar Pradesh region. The stations on the corridor will have the largest parking lots.