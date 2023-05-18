Assam-Meghalaya second round of border talks likely on May 24

Meghalaya and Assam will likely hold the second phase of border talks on May 24 with a focus on an amicable and lasting solution to resolve the remaining six areas of difference between the two states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma (left) (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that he would meet Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma next week in Guwahati for the second round of border talks.

“The chief minister of Assam and myself and committee members are expected to meet on the 24th of this month so that will be the first meeting in Guwahati. We are still waiting for full confirmation but tentatively both have agreed. The logistics are being worked out and if everything falls into place, we are expected to meet on the 24th of this month,” Sangma told media persons on Wednesday.

Sangma said that the meeting will be followed by a joint visit to Block I and Block II at the inter-state border by both the CMs to send a message of confidence and a message of peace besides a message of restraint from both sides including the administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Explained: Assam-Meghalaya border dispute and today’s ‘historic’ agreement

Blocks I and II are one of 12 areas of dispute near the border area.

Referring to the recent clash at Khanduli village in West Jaintia Hills, Sangma said, “We are very concerned about the incidents that took place. We appeal for peace and harmony in these areas but ultimately in order to ensure that we can find permanent peace, the solution to this border issue is the only way forward.”

On May 12, a clash broke out between two communities at Kahnduli village along the inter-state border. According to people familiar with the matter, the clash broke out after the Dorbar Shnong of Khanduli restricted Karbi people from passing through the village. The clashes also resulted in stone-pelting and arson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangma said that many incidents have taken place in the past and actions from either side do not go well. He said that the reason these talks are important is so that such incidents do not take place in future.

Going to the disputed areas will build confidence and will send a positive message to the people, he added.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 but the new state challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 locations in the border areas.

In March last year, Assam and Meghalaya governments signed an agreement to resolve their 50-year-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations, with Union home minister Amit Shah calling it a “historic day” for the northeast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 12 locations, include Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II, Khanduli and Retacherra.

The two sides decided to resolve the areas of dispute in a phased manner.

Out of the 12 points of dispute, the six areas with relatively less critical differences were taken up in the first phase. In the first phase in March last year, the two governments decided to resolve the dispute in Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata, Ratacherra and Hahim.

The governments ultimately agreed that Assam would retain 18.51 sq km of the total 36.79 sq km of disputed land in the disputed areas.

In the second phase, the two sides are looking forward to resolving differences in Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoonreah, Block-I-II, Pisar-Khanduli and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga) areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two sides have held 32 meetings since 1971.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON