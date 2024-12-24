Menu Explore
Meghalaya: BSF apprehends 5 individuals attempting to cross into Bangladesh

ByDavid Laitphlang
Dec 24, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Three Bangladeshi nationals said that they had been residing and working as labourers in Siliguri and they took help of two Indian nationals to facilitate their illegal return to Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier apprehended five individuals, including three Bangladeshi nationals and two Indians, attempting to cross the international border illegally.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the group as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh. (Representational image)
Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the group as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh. (Representational image)

The operation, conducted by troops from the 04 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya, took place near the East Khasi Hills district on December 23.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the group as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh.

During preliminary questioning, the three Bangladeshi nationals said that they had been residing and working as labourers in Siliguri. They took help of the two Indian nationals to facilitate their illegal return to Bangladesh.

Following their apprehension, all five individuals were handed over to the Pynursla Police Station after undergoing medical examinations.

The BSF reiterated its commitment to securing India’s borders and combating illegal cross-border activities, including infiltration and smuggling.

