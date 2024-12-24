Meghalaya: BSF apprehends 5 individuals attempting to cross into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier apprehended five individuals, including three Bangladeshi nationals and two Indians, attempting to cross the international border illegally. Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the group as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh. (Representational image)

The operation, conducted by troops from the 04 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya, took place near the East Khasi Hills district on December 23.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the group as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh.

During preliminary questioning, the three Bangladeshi nationals said that they had been residing and working as labourers in Siliguri. They took help of the two Indian nationals to facilitate their illegal return to Bangladesh.

Following their apprehension, all five individuals were handed over to the Pynursla Police Station after undergoing medical examinations.

The BSF reiterated its commitment to securing India’s borders and combating illegal cross-border activities, including infiltration and smuggling.