Meghalaya launches anti-terror squad, forensic units across districts

Meghalaya has set up a dedicated Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) to handle terror-related cases and strengthen state security. Chief minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated its temporary office at the police headquarters in Shillong on Monday. The ATS is a separate cell that will respond to terror threats, ensuring the safety and security of the state. (HT sourced photo)

The ATS will be headed by a deputy inspector general of police and tasked with neutralising terror threats, bomb scares, and suspicious elements.

“The ATS is a separate cell that will respond to terror threats, ensuring the safety and security of the state. The team has been specialized to deal with bomb threats and suspicious packages,” deputy chief minister in-charge home (police) Prestone Tynsong said.

The squad is designed to operate as a specialised, quick-response unit. Recruitment is underway to strengthen manpower, with the home department confirming the process is in its final stage.

DIG Eastern Range Davies NR Marak said the ATS will integrate operations, intelligence gathering and investigations.

“The ATS will have two wings — one focused on jungle warfare and another on urban operations. It will be operational in the Garo Hills and equipped with advanced weapons, equipment and training resources,” he stated.

The creation of the ATS follows a mandate from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to establish focused counter-terrorism cells in the states.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the two-day superintendents of police (SP) and Commandants Conference, chaired by the chief minister.

The meet reviewed police preparedness and took stock of challenges ranging from cybercrime and cross-border infiltration to narcotics.

CM Sangma also flagged off mobile forensic crime scene units for all 12 districts. Each unit is equipped to collect and analyse evidence on-site.

“With these units, forensic testing will be faster, and reports can reach the authorities without delay,” Tynsong said.