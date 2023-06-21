Meghalaya: NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem elected unopposed as new CEM of KHADC

Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the two-time member of the district council (MDC) of the National Peoples Party (NPP), was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya.

Pyniaid Sing Syiem is the new chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The election for the CEM’s post was held after the three-year-old United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)- led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) executive committee under Titosstarwell Chyne lost the floor test in a no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the NPP and received support from its political rival the Congress.

The NPP and the Congress have also formed the Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF) to lead the new executive committee in the KHADC with a strength of 18 members.

Pyniaid, who became the fourth CEM, was felicitated by members from both the ruling and opposition during the second day of the summer session.

In his address, the newly elected CEM assured that the NPP-led KHDF executive committee will ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Council.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Meghalaya: UDA loses floor test in Khasi Hills autonomous district

Expressing disagreement with the statement made by Titosstarwell Chyne, Pyniaid, “Without trust, we will not be able to work. Therefore, I express my 101% trust in the new Council and I urge all members to extend their full support and cooperation to us.”

Spelling out his priorities, Pyniaid said that the new Council is committed to taking up issues relating to the proposed amendment of the 6th schedule to the Constitution of India (the establishment of autonomous district councils in Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and Assam), the inclusion of Khasi language in the 8th schedule, financial health of the Council, border dispute and others.

“We are taking over with full responsibility and we assure to put the Council’s interest in the forefront, especially in view of the move by the ministry of home affairs to bring the constitutional amendment of the 6th schedule. We will also conduct a follow-up to ensure the Khasi language is included in the 8th schedule at the earliest,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the border issue, Pyniaid lauded the effort taken up by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government to complete the first phase of border talks and resolved the dispute in six of the twelve areas of difference with Assam.

The new CEM also informed the House about his telephonic conversation with the chief of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and said, “I had requested him (KAAC chief) to ensure there is no harassment committed against the Khasi people residing in areas under the Raid Nongtung along the inter-state border. We are committed to addressing the grievances of the people living on the border.”

Further, Pyniaid also assured he will take steps to improve the financial position of the Council and ensure its over 800 employees are not deprived of their salary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the pending Bills passed by the Council, he said he will lead a delegation to meet the deputy chief minister in charge of district council affairs Prestone Tynsong to conduct a follow-up on these pending Bills which also includes the Clan Bill.

Pyniaid also thanked the state government for reconstituting the expert committee and said, “We would also want this committee to co-opt more people, who are well-versed with the issue so that the Bills passed by the KHADC can get the Governor’s assent at the earliest.”

He said the new committee is also preparing to introduce new legislation during the current session of the House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON