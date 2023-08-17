Newly formed militant group busted; 8 including juvenile nabbed in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police on Wednesday arrested seven persons who recently floated a militant group National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN) that was trying to establish itself in the Khasi-Jaiñtia region. A minor was also taken into custody. Meghalaya DIG (eastern range) Davis NR Marak said the new outfit, NLCN, was formed in the Khasi-Jaiñtia region (Police Photo)

Meghalaya deputy inspector general of police (eastern range) Davis NR Marak said the new outfit was formed in the Khasi-Jaiñtia region, with an intention to wage war against the established government and commit unlawful activities such as procuring arms and ammunition, extortion, recruiting armed cadres, training of armed cadres, establishing armed terrorist camps and conspiring to commit terrorist acts.

The state police haven’t revealed the names of the accused but said they included the outfit’s self-styled chairman, commander in chief, general secretary and area commander of West Khasi Hills, area commander of Jaiñtia Hills, a recruiter-cum-record keeper and three cadres.

NR Marak said the police responded promptly to the threat and have contained it.

“The self-styled leaders including a juvenile are in the net. We shall follow up further leads,” the officer said.

He added that inputs also indicated that NLCN had tied up with other militant outfits of Nagaland and was to send the first batch of cadres for arms training to Nagaland on August 17.

A criminal case has been registered at Crime Branch police station, Eastern Range under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON