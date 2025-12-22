On the occasion of National Mathematics Day 2025, meritorious students who qualified the Srinivasa Ramanujan Talent Search Examination were felicitated at Government Engineering College, Bhojpur. The programme was organised in accordance with the guidelines of the Bihar Council on Science and Technology (BCST), Patna, under the guidance of the college nodal officer Dr Munesh Kumari, assistant professor of Mathematics. Meritorious students honoured on National Mathematics Day

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by principal Dr Pankaj Kumar Srivastav, along with Dr Munesh Kumari, Dr Kalika Prasad, Dr Babita Kumari and Prof Deepak Kumar. This was followed by the screening of an inspiring documentary highlighting the life and remarkable contributions of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Srivastav congratulated the meritorious students and encouraged them to strive for excellence in mathematics and scientific studies. He also extended his best wishes for their bright academic future.

As part of the programme, students were taken on an exposure visit to the college’s laboratories and workshops, where they were introduced to various instruments and modern facilities.

Students from Classes VI to XII were honoured during the event, which witnessed active participation and valuable support from faculty members, including Dr Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan, Prof Devnath, Prof Vikrant, Prof Rashmi, Dr Shweta Anand and Dr Neha.

Sharing details of the event, the institute’s media in-charge Prof Amritanshu Raushan said the smooth conduct of the programme was made possible through the dedicated efforts of college students Anjali, Khushi, Neeraj, Vishwajeet, Ajfar, Sameer and others.

