Metro corridor to connect Noida airport and Delhi’s IGIA

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare a feasibility report of a Metro corridor to provide direct connectivity between Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, officials privy to the matter said.

This proposed Metro corridor is expected to start in Delhi from the Shivaji Stadium Metro station on the DMRC’s airport express line. It is likely to pass through Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk to reach the airport in Jewar.

Yeida has roped in DMRC to work on this project in two phases, the officials said. The memorandum of understanding was signed at Yeida’s Sector Omega-2 office in the presence of authority’s chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh and DMRC’s business development officer Pramit Garg.

“We have asked the DMRC to first prepare a detailed project report of the 35.64km Metro project from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk to Jewar, where Noida international airport is being developed. The DMRC has also been tasked to prepare a feasibility report for a Metro link between Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and Delhi’s Shivaji Stadium. This corridor will provide smooth connectivity between Delhi’s IGI airport via airport Metro’s airport express line,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of the Yeida after signing the MoU.

Yeida has asked the DMRC to prepare the project report and the feasibility report in the next nine months.

“The work on 35.64km Metro project will begin after nine months. And after the feasibility report of the second phase between Greater Noida and Delhi, this link will also witness further progress,” said Singh.

The Yamuna International airport private limited has already started construction work at the airport project that is expected to be ready by 2024. Yeida officials said they were aiming to ensure that the Metro link and the airport should be ready at the same time. They said the financial modalities will be finalised once the project report is ready.

“We want to provide multi-model connectivity from Noida airport to rest of Delhi-NCR so that the passengers can travel comfortably. The Metro project will prove crucial for the new airport as it will immensely benefit the commuters,” said Singh.

The airport is billed to be the largest in India, and will be the NCR’s third, after the IGI airport and the civilian terminal at Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport. In December 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government approved the design of the airport at Jewar. The new international airport is expected to share the increasing passenger load at the Delhi airport.

Yamuna International airport private Limited -- a special purpose vehicle set up to undertake the airport project -- which has begun constructing boundary walls and levelling the land. The airport project is expected to be completed by 2024 and will entail an investment of around ₹20,000 crore.

Further, the authorities also plan to develop a smart city -- modelled on European cities -- on 1,400 hectares of land near the airport.