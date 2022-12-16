Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mild tremors of 4.6 magnitude felt in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

Mild tremors of 4.6 magnitude felt in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

others
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:46 PM IST

The epicenter of the earthquake that struck around 10:52pm was said to be on the eastern side of Ukhrul district of Manipur

There were no reports of any damage or loss of lives in Ukhrul and other parts of the state. (Image for representational purpose)
BySobhapati Samom

Mild tremors measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Thursday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The mild earthquake struck around 10:52pm and was measured at 4.6 on the Richter magnitude scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be on the eastern side of Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Also Read: Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh, Ladakh

In a tweet late on Thursday, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6 occurred on 15-12-2022, 10:42:52 IST, Lat: 24.93 & Long: 94.86, Depth: 86 Km, Location: 38km E of Ukhrul Manipur, India.”

“Many people in my locality are not aware of it,” a resident of Ukhrul district headquarters, 84 km north of Imphal, said.

Another resident also confirmed that he felt a mild tremor for a few seconds.

There were no reports of any damage or loss of lives in Ukhrul and other parts of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP