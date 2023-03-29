Millet dishes to be served in trains as IRCTC plans to revise its menu

LUCKNOW Soon, train passengers will be able to order and relish millet-based food as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to introduce nutritious additions in its menu. According to IRCTC, millet-based food items will be served to train passengers soon. (Representational photo)

Sharing further details, IRCTC’s chief regional manager Ajit Kumar Sinha said that all the vendors in Uttar Pradesh -- including 78 statics units at railway platforms -- have been asked to add millet-based food items in their menu. “Along with them, mobile units of railways, pantry cars, and IRCTC restaurants in government buildings have also been given the same direction,” he added.

The IRCTC official further said, “The measures are being undertaken in line with 2023 being declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets. A letter from IRCTC, New Delhi, has been forwarded to all the vendors and soon, it will be made available to all the food units.” IRCTC introduced millets in trains menu in Vande Bharat Express between CSMT, Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur in the month of February.

According to IRCTC, food items such as millet laddoo, bread and roti made of bajra, jowar, ragi, millet kachori, millet khichdi, millet dalia, millet biscuits, ragi idli, ragi dosa, and ragi uttapam, among others will be served to train passengers.

“The millet menu is an effort to celebrate the country’s indigenous meals, and it will undoubtedly appeal to passengers who frequently crave such dishes but are unable to find them,” said Sinha.