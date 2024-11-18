Menu Explore
Minor children mowed down by car; one killed, another critical

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Nov 19, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The children, 6-year-old Aryan Sachan and 5-year-old Khushi, both students of Thakur Vishambhar Nath School, were playing outside the school when the incident occurred

A minor was killed and another was critically injured when a speeding car struck them before crashing into a school wall, causing it to collapse, in Kanpur’s Gujaini Gaon locality late on Monday afternoon, informed police.

The car at the accident spot (HT PHOTO)
The children, 6-year-old Aryan Sachan and 5-year-old Khushi, both students of Thakur Vishambhar Nath School, were playing outside the school when the incident occurred, they added.

The eyewitnesses informed police that the children, who lived near the school, were playing outside when a Brezza car (UP78 GU 3798) sped towards them and crashed into the school wall, crushing the two children. The school staff and locals quickly took the children to the nearest hospital, where both were initially declared dead. However, Khushi was later revived and is currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit, informed deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Ankita Sharma.

She added that four people were inside the car when the accident occurred. The driver, identified as Shanu, has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. However, three other passengers in the car managed to flee the scene.

“The driver was under the influence of alcohol, and we are registering a case,” she said.

Liquor bottles were also found inside the car.

Nisha, Khushi’s mother, recalled that she was cleaning utensils at home when she heard a loud crash, resembling an explosion. She rushed outside and found the car partially inside the school, with bricks scattered around.

“The people took two children from the rubble; one of them was my Khushi,” she said, her voice filed with distress. “All I want is for my daughter to be saved. Please help me with her treatment; I want nothing more,” she pleaded.

Locals informed police that the car had passed through the area before heading towards the bypass near Tatya Tope Nagar. Gujaini Police Station in charge, Vinay Tiwari, stated that the car was being driven recklessly and that the police were gathering CCTV footage to strengthen the case.

“The car had been removed with the help of a JCB machine,” he added.

