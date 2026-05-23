Coimbatore/Chennai , A 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore's Sulur was brutally killed, leading to shock and outrage across the state with the government promising strict action on Saturday following opposition uproar.

Minor girl brutally killed in TN; CM Vijay orders detailed probe, oppn slams govt

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Terming the incident as "horrific," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said two persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident and that the police were directed to conduct a detailed and expeditious probe into the killing.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami among others sought justice in the matter.

On his official 'X' handle, Vijay said, "I have directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident and take all necessary actions to file the chargesheet immediately."

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

"The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore causes immense pain and shock."

"Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society," the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} Stating that the government will firmly act to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts against women and children received severe punishment under the law, he said "all immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that the government will firmly act to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts against women and children received severe punishment under the law, he said "all immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken". {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, various political leaders, including DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, condemned the incident.

"This heinous incident has sent shockwaves across the country. The voice demanding true justice for this murder is echoing from all quarters", Udhayanidhi wrote on his social media page.

Assuring the victim's family that the DMK stands by their side, he alleged "since the new government assumed office, in just 12 days, over 30 major incidents including sexual violence and ganja smuggling," had happened.

"Now the Coimbatore abduction and murder have made headlines, casting serious doubts on the state's law and order", he said, adding, "on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I urge the Chief Minister to accord top priority to law and order to ensure no such incident ever happens again".

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Palaniswami said "it is heartbreaking that this government, which is duty-bound to ensure the safety of women and children, has failed to prevent such heinous incidents".

"Even though two individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident after hours of protests, the inability to save the life of an innocent child points to the government's negligence", he said on 'X.'

Palaniswami also demanded that the perpetrators be given the strictest punishment under the law, and that the government take immediate and firm actions to ensure the safety of women and children in order to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said that "those inhuman perpetrators must face stern action."

Claiming that the rising number of crimes against children and women in Tamil Nadu is not only a law-and-order problem but also raises grave questions about the basic humanity of our society, Dhinakaran said, "I urge Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that these inhuman perpetrators who brutally murdered the girl are arrested and dealt with sternly".

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PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss demanded death penalty for the perpetrators of the crime.

Alleging that under the previous DMK administration, women and children were not able to move about freely, he said: "During the DMK's five-year term, there were more than 62,000 criminal incidents, including 27,000 cases registered under the POCSO Act involving crimes against children, and the state must ensure that such a situation never recurs".

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women said it has taken cognizance of the abduction and murder of the girl, and has sought from the Tamil Nadu DGP, a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

Strongly condemning the incident, the national panel said it has directed the Tamil Nadu authorities to conduct the investigation with the utmost sensitivity and urgency.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.