Facing repeated harassment, minor girl sets herself on fire; condition critical
LUCKNOW Facing constant harassment from a youth, a minor girl from a village in Jalaun set herself on fire on Thursday. Following the incident, her relatives rushed her to a hospital in Jalaun. Later, she was referred to a facility in Jhansi. The condition of the girl was critical at the time of filing this report.
“On the complaint of the minor girl’s father, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have intensified the process to nab the youth,” said Sameer Kumar Singh, inspector-in-charge of the case.
According to the victim’s father, “On Monday (June 5), a young man, named Nikki, harassed my daughter on the phone. He used to harass my daughter every day. Troubled by this repeated harassment, she locked herself in a room and set herself on fire.” The accused would also send obscene clips to the girl, he added.