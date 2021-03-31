Minor hit by speeding SUV in Lucknow, killed

Lucknow: A five-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV near Patanala area of Chowk in Lucknow on Wednesday. Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver after the incident.

According to locals the minor boy was going on the road when the speeding SUV hit him from behind with such a force that the minor flew up in the air and landed a few meters away. The passersby took the injured to hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Some of them also caught the driver of the vehicle and handed him to the police. The grieving family members of the boy reached the police station. Police was in process of registering a case against the complaint lodged by the family by the time this report was filed.